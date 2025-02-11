Clarus Group Inc. Has $710,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

AMT stock opened at $189.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day moving average of $209.63. The company has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $170.46 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 273.42%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

