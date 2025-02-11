Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after acquiring an additional 193,580 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

