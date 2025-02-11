Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.