Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
