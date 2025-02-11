Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Sells 2,096 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,245.6% in the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 1,003,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,949,000 after acquiring an additional 960,357 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,026,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 205,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

