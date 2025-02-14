Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDC. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

TDC opened at $24.86 on Thursday. Teradata has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Teradata by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 99,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 772.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Teradata by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 242,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

