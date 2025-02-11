Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Issues Earnings Results

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34, Zacks reports. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 73.20% and a net margin of 8.59%.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of RRR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.