Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Teradata also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.590 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 1,136,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,453. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.