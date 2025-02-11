CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading Down 32.3% – What’s Next?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares were down 32.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 575,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,132% from the average daily volume of 46,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

