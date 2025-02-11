Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.85%.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,936. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren Freemen-Bosworth sold 42,308 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $343,540.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,551.68. This represents a 69.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.