Sony Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,377 call options.

Sony Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SONY opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 36,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,125,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119,362 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

