Sony Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 3,377 call options.
NYSE SONY opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
