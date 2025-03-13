Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the February 13th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Snam Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SNMRY opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. Snam has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Snam Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.238 dividend. This is a positive change from Snam’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Snam’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

