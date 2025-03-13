Paul J. Isaac Acquires 38,000 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 38,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $68,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,011.19. The trade was a 77.08 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stereotaxis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 26.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

