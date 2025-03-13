Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

