Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Up 1,500.0% in February

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS QUISF opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.40.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
