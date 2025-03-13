Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Short Interest Update

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.79. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

