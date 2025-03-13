Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell Buys 1,000 Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 84,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,080.40. The trade was a 1.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 1,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $121,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.75 per share, for a total transaction of $123,500.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 2,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell bought 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance

BHRB opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $878.92 million and a P/E ratio of 24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.03. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $75.32.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Announces Dividend

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 481.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

