Insider Buying: Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Acquires C$88,365.76 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rodrigo Sousa purchased 5,600 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,365.76.
Rodrigo Sousa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Rodrigo Sousa purchased 248 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,906.24.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$16.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.06.
Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$46.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.21.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POU
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Resources
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.