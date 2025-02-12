Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AABVF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

