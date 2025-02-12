Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in McKesson stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

McKesson Trading Down 1.9 %

MCK stock traded down $11.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $598.83. 420,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,795. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $587.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $637.51.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in McKesson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,995,000 after buying an additional 45,024 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,224,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.79.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

