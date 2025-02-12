ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$468.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShaMaran Petroleum

In other news, Director William A.W. Lundin bought 501,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00. Also, Director Garrett Soden sold 11,113,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$1,667,050.05. Corporate insiders own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

