Grit Real Estate Income Group (LON:GR1T) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.90 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.12), with a volume of 721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £46.36 million, a P/E ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.34.

Grit Real Estate Income Group Company Profile

Grit is a leading, London-listed pan-African impact real estate investor and solutions provider. We invest in and actively manage a diverse portfolio of assets underpinned by mainly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term lease with high-quality multi-national tenants.

We leverage our deep African real estate insights and in-country expertise to offer unique real estate solutions in property development, asset and property management as well as selected co-investment opportunities for qualifying counterparties.

Through our family of partnerships, we find opportunities to drive positive social and environmental change that transcend buildings to the benefit all current stakeholders and generations to come.

