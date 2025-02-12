Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Down 81.4% in January

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the January 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
AMXEF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,687. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. Amex Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
