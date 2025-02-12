TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 106500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
TRU Precious Metals Stock Up 33.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
About TRU Precious Metals
TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TRU Precious Metals
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.