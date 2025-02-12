Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Drops By 65.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AKITA Drilling Price Performance
Shares of AKTAF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
