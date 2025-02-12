Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Drops By 65.7%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAFGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 65.7% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of AKTAF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. AKITA Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

