Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 225 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.75.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $193.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

