Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

