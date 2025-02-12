Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of LSCC opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. The trade was a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $74,967.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,022 shares of company stock worth $596,502 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 780,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after acquiring an additional 142,005 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 38,826 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 280.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 114.7% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,314,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

