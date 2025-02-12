Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Holdings Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5,473.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 479,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,717 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $998,601,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,814,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 695,567 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,816,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,886,000 after purchasing an additional 374,328 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,075,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,989,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,867,000 after purchasing an additional 215,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nutanix from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $786,900.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,467.66. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 95,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $6,709,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,463 shares in the company, valued at $37,832,410. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,114,781 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Down 0.2 %

NTNX stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.