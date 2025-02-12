14,992 Shares in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV) Purchased by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 373.6% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solventum by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Solventum by 37.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Solventum by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,818,000 after acquiring an additional 185,938 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOLV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

