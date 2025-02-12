Avolta (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 70555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Avolta Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Avolta Company Profile

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

