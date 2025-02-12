Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.84. 205,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

