Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BHLL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 762,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

