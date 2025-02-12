Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS BHLL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 762,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,460. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bunker Hill Mining
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.