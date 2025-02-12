Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $153.61 and last traded at $153.13. Approximately 1,810,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,977,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $373.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

