Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

