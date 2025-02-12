Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klabin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Klabin Price Performance
Klabin Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.24%.
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.
