Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in January

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Big Rock Brewery Price Performance
Shares of Big Rock Brewery stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Big Rock Brewery has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Big Rock Brewery Company Profile
