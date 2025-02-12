BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 68.9% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 153,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

