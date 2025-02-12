BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Down 68.9% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the January 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MYD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 153,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,346. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

