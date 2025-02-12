Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $165.81 and last traded at $165.64, with a volume of 1127001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,746 shares of company stock worth $15,017,097 in the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 751.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.