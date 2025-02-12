Short Interest in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Decreases By 71.5%

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 71.5% from the January 15th total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DFGP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 89,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,319. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $53.99.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.65.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

