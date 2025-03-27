Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,240,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 699% from the average daily volume of 280,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$150,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350,000 shares of company stock worth $256,750. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

