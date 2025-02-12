Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after acquiring an additional 615,797 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,809 shares of company stock worth $25,174,184 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOW opened at $1,008.63 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,079.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $968.21. The company has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.