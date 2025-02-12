Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.