Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $17.55.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
