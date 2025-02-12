Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,516,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,158,000 after purchasing an additional 87,599 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625,245 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Illumina by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 631,294 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $100.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

