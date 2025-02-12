RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 846.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $278,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
