Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 23,089 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

BLOK opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $966.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

