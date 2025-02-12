Analog Devices (ADI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.43-1.63 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $203.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.14. The company has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

