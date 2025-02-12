IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IQV. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target (up from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.67.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $200.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $187.62 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.58 per share, with a total value of $255,739.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,739.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $541,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

