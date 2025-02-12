Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.44.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $228.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.94 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

