Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.75 and last traded at $112.96. 8,153,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 9,807,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VRT. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.