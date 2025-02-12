Keener Financial Planning LLC Sells 44 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Keener Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 686,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,764,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 202,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,720,000 after buying an additional 201,597 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.86. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.