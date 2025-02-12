Short Interest in Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Decreases By 65.2%

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Vsee Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSEE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Vsee Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $33.08.
Vsee Health Company Profile
