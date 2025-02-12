Short Interest in Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE) Decreases By 65.2%

Vsee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the January 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vsee Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 31,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Vsee Health has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $33.08.

Get Vsee Health alerts:

Vsee Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

VSee Health, Inc is a no-code or low-code software as a service (SaaS) platform that enables clinicians and enterprises to create their telehealth workflows without programming. It engages in providing timely, quality healthcare to patients regardless of geographical barriers. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Vsee Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vsee Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.