Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 77.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $96.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.87. Nexans has a one year low of $91.00 and a one year high of $147.60.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France, Canada, Norway, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities segments. The company offers cables for the energy distribution networks, as well as equipment cables for buildings.

